Caprese salad in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve caprese salad

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Salad | GFO$12.00
Heritage Blend Lettuce w/ Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Julienne Red Onions, Smoked Cherry Tomatoes, & Croutons
Choice of Lemon Vin, Balsamic Vin, & Ranch Dressings | 12
Arugula, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cherries, Pomegranate Seeds, & Goat Cheese w/ a Honey-Cranberry Vinaigrette | 12
Add Grilled Chicken +6 Add White Tiger Shrimp + 8 Add Grilled Flank Steak +10
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPRESE SALAD$4.00
Made fresh with heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction and salt
