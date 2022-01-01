Caramel apple pies in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve caramel apple pies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Pie - Caramel Apple 9"
|$21.00
Classic Dutch apple pie featuring our all-butter pie crust and generous topping of caramel
|Pie - Caramel Apple (Personal Size)
|$5.49
Personal-sized classic Dutch apple pie featuring our all-butter pie crust and generous topping of caramel
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Pie - Caramel Apple 9"
|$21.00
Classic Dutch apple pie featuring our all-butter pie crust and generous topping of caramel
|Pie - Caramel Apple (Personal Size)
|$5.49
Personal-sized classic Dutch apple pie featuring our all-butter pie crust and generous topping of caramel