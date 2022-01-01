Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve carrot cake

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.05
Moist carrot cake loaded with walnuts, raisins and cream cheese frosting
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Friesian Gastro Pub image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
That Carrot Cake$11.00
Loaded Walnut Carrot Cake, Chai Carrot Custard, Brown Butter Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Candied Carrot Dust
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.50
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.55
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.05
Moist carrot cake loaded with walnuts, raisins and cream cheese frosting
More about Hall Street Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

