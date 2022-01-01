Carrot cake in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.05
Moist carrot cake loaded with walnuts, raisins and cream cheese frosting
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|That Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Loaded Walnut Carrot Cake, Chai Carrot Custard, Brown Butter Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Candied Carrot Dust
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
More about Hall Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|GF Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.55
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.05
Moist carrot cake loaded with walnuts, raisins and cream cheese frosting