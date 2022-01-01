Chai lattes in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Terra Bagel
Terra Bagel
1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.25
Our chai tea latte with a double shot of espresso. Can be hot or iced.
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Sweet and spicy chai concentrate from Rishi combined with milk. Can be hot or iced.
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Terra Bagel GR Downtown
40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.25
Our chai tea latte with a double shot of espresso. Can be hot or iced.
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Sweet and spicy chai concentrate from Rishi combined with milk. Can be hot or iced.
More about Lucy's Cafe
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|16 Oz Chai Latte
|$6.00
|12 Oz Chai Latte
|$4.50
More about Kaffeine
Kaffeine
637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Dirty Turmeric Chai Latte
|Dirty Masala Chai Latte
|Masala Chai Latte