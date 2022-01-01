Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Terra Bagel

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$5.25
Our chai tea latte with a double shot of espresso. Can be hot or iced.
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Sweet and spicy chai concentrate from Rishi combined with milk. Can be hot or iced.
More about Terra Bagel
Item pic

 

Terra Bagel GR Downtown

40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.25
Our chai tea latte with a double shot of espresso. Can be hot or iced.
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Sweet and spicy chai concentrate from Rishi combined with milk. Can be hot or iced.
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 Oz Chai Latte$6.00
12 Oz Chai Latte$4.50
More about Lucy's Cafe
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty Turmeric Chai Latte
Dirty Masala Chai Latte
Masala Chai Latte
More about Kaffeine
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
More about Bagel Kitchen

