Cheese fries in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Bliss & Vinegar
SOUPS • SALADS
Bliss & Vinegar
888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
Our sweet potato and black bean chili over seasoned roasted 'fries', topped with aged cheddar cheese.
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Waffle fries topped with super sharp cheddar sauce and Slows beef chili.