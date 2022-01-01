Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Banner pic

 

Simple Fish

6719 Division Avenue South, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$13.00
Panko deep fried Chicken, served with white rice & spring mix
More about Simple Fish
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)
Takeout
*TO-GO* Hot Chicken Katsu$16.00
panko breaded chicken breast, chili oil, housemade miso dill pickle, curry mayo, shredded lettuce, American cheese, Nantucket sesame seed bun.
*all handhelds are served with S&P fries, substitute house
slaw, or upgrade to togarashi fries for $1
*Add Bacon for $2
Hot Chicken Katsu 🌶️🌶️ 🌶️ *TO-GO*$16.00
panko breaded chicken breast, chili oil, housemade miso dill pickle, curry mayo, shredded lettuce, American cheese, Nantucket sesame seed bun.
Served with Salt & Pepper Fries
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Curry

Chicken Burritos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Rice Soup

Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston