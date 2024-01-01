Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

Zivio - 724 Wealthy St SE

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chicken Shish Kebab$19.00
Flavor packed chicken skewer, drizzled with our tzatziki and our in-house chili sauce. In-house pita. served with a side Lemon herb rice and herb vegetable medley.
More about Zivio - 724 Wealthy St SE
The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar

5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Kebabs$18.99
Two skewers of marinated and smoked chicken, red onions, red & green peppers, tomatoes, and pineapples with a tropical rum glaze over cilantro lime rice. No modifications.
More about The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar

