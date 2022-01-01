Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Parmesan chicken breast, house marinara and provolone. Toasted on the hearth on our fresh bakery hoagie bun. Served with choice of garden salad or potato chips and a pickle.
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana*$18.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
pounded . flour dusted . sautéed . pomodoro
cheese blend . chef ’s accompaniments
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Parmesan chicken breast, house marinara and provolone. Toasted on the hearth on our fresh bakery hoagie bun. Served with choice of garden salad or potato chips and a pickle.
More about Hall Street Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Fruit Salad

Macaroni Salad

Pies

Cornbread

Egg Sandwiches

Hummus

Bulgogi

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston