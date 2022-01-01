Chicken parmesan in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.99
Parmesan chicken breast, house marinara and provolone. Toasted on the hearth on our fresh bakery hoagie bun. Served with choice of garden salad or potato chips and a pickle.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Parmigiana*
|$18.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
PIZZA • GRILL
Noto's Old World Italian Dining
6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
pounded . flour dusted . sautéed . pomodoro
cheese blend . chef ’s accompaniments