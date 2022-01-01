Chicken pizza in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.79
Classic buffalo-style sauce, bleu cheese and arugula
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$18.79
Roasted chicken, Alfredo sauce and mozzarella blend
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.29
Roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, red onion and mozzarella
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
housemade barbecue sauce, braised chicken, bacon, pickled peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.79
Classic buffalo-style sauce, bleu cheese and arugula
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$18.79
Roasted chicken, Alfredo sauce and mozzarella blend
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.29
Roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, red onion and mozzarella
Quarantino's
1444 lake dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Gluten Free Yes, we have a Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$17.00
Pesto, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, diced Amish chicken, roasted garlic & bell pepper, cherry tomato
|Yes, we have a Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.50
Pesto, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, diced Amish chicken, roasted garlic & bell pepper, cherry tomato
|Yes, We Have a Chicken Pesto Pizza - LUNCH SPEC.
|$10.00