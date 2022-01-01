Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.79
Classic buffalo-style sauce, bleu cheese and arugula
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.79
Roasted chicken, Alfredo sauce and mozzarella blend
BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.29
Roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, red onion and mozzarella
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbecue Chicken Pizza$16.00
housemade barbecue sauce, braised chicken, bacon, pickled peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend
More about Blue Water
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.79
Classic buffalo-style sauce, bleu cheese and arugula
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.79
Roasted chicken, Alfredo sauce and mozzarella blend
BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.29
Roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, red onion and mozzarella
More about Hall Street Bakery
Item pic

 

Quarantino's

1444 lake dr SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Yes, we have a Chicken Pesto Pizza$17.00
Pesto, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, diced Amish chicken, roasted garlic & bell pepper, cherry tomato
Yes, we have a Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.50
Pesto, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, diced Amish chicken, roasted garlic & bell pepper, cherry tomato
Yes, We Have a Chicken Pesto Pizza - LUNCH SPEC.$10.00
More about Quarantino's

