Chicken salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Salad Whole
|$13.35
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
|Chicken Salad Half
|$10.85
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
|Chicken Salad Combo
|$15.59
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix. Choice of soup or salad.
Beacon - Grand Rapids
38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Pit Boss Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Diced chicken tossed with mayo, BBQ, Bacon, fresh apples, red onion, scallions and Gouda on a bed of greens with a side of herb-grilled bread. GF on request without bread.
|Pit Boss Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.50
Diced chicken tossed with mayo, BBQ, Bacon, fresh apples, red onion and gouda with mixed greens rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled.
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, cucumber, onion, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Buffalo Chicken Salad*
|$12.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad*
|$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, croutons, tomato, cucumber, red onion & honey jalapeno dressing.
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.75
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.75
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.75
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Mudpenny - Catering
570 Grandville Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Salad Box
|$13.00
Chicken Salad, Greens, tomato, on naan
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Salad Whole
|$13.35
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
|Chicken Salad Half
|$10.85
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
|Chicken Salad - 1/4-lb
|$4.49
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Crispy Fried Chicken, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Onion, Cheddar Jack
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with heirloom tomato, cheese, cucumbers and chicken breast, served with grilled pita bread
|Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, cheese, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled Pita Bread
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread