Chicken salad in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken salad

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Whole$13.35
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
Chicken Salad Half$10.85
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
Chicken Salad Combo$15.59
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix. Choice of soup or salad.
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Banner pic

 

Beacon - Grand Rapids

38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Beacon - Grand Rapids
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Pit Boss Chicken Salad$13.50
Diced chicken tossed with mayo, BBQ, Bacon, fresh apples, red onion, scallions and Gouda on a bed of greens with a side of herb-grilled bread. GF on request without bread.
Pit Boss Chicken Salad Wrap$13.50
Diced chicken tossed with mayo, BBQ, Bacon, fresh apples, red onion and gouda with mixed greens rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.59
More about Boardwalk Subs
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, cucumber, onion, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Item pic

 

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad*$12.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad*$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, croutons, tomato, cucumber, red onion & honey jalapeno dressing.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.75
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$14.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Mudpenny - Catering image

 

Mudpenny - Catering

570 Grandville Ave SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Box$13.00
Chicken Salad, Greens, tomato, on naan
More about Mudpenny - Catering
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Whole$13.35
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
Chicken Salad Half$10.85
Shredded chicken, dried cherries, onion, toasted almonds and spring mix
Chicken Salad - 1/4-lb$4.49
More about Hall Street Bakery
Crispy Chicken Salad image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.95
Crispy Fried Chicken, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Onion, Cheddar Jack
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with heirloom tomato, cheese, cucumbers and chicken breast, served with grilled pita bread
Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Salad$14.00
Fresh​ bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, cheese, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled Pita Bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Salad$14.00
Cherry Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

