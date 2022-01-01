Chicken wraps in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Pit Boss Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.50
Diced chicken tossed with mayo, BBQ, Bacon, fresh apples, red onion and gouda with mixed greens rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$13.99
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.99
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, ranch, tortilla wrap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV
|$11.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, ranch dressing, grilled bbq chicken
FRENCH FRIES
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Fiesta Chicken Wrap*
|$12.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.
|Sicilian Chicken Wrap*
|$13.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.75
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.75
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.75
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Buttermilk Chicken WRAP
|$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, aged white cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, bang sauce, jalapeno cheddar wrap, waffle fries
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy chipotle ranch in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
|Chicken O'Brien Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & honeycup mustard sauce in a honey wheat tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapenos & cilantro avocado lime dressing in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.