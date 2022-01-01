Chicken wraps in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Pit Boss Chicken Salad Wrap$13.50
Diced chicken tossed with mayo, BBQ, Bacon, fresh apples, red onion and gouda with mixed greens rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap$13.99
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.99
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, ranch, tortilla wrap
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV$11.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, ranch dressing, grilled bbq chicken
More about Blue Dog Tavern
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
More about The Winchester
Social House image

 

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
More about Social House
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fiesta Chicken Wrap*$12.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.
Sicilian Chicken Wrap*$13.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap$8.75
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.75
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Chicken WRAP$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, aged white cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, bang sauce, jalapeno cheddar wrap, waffle fries
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Item pic

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.95
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy chipotle ranch in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Chicken O'Brien Wrap$15.00
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & honeycup mustard sauce in a honey wheat tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, jalapenos & cilantro avocado lime dressing in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
Hancock Fried Chicken image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wrap$8.00
country fried chicken tenders . ranch . iceberg lettuce . american cheese . bacon . cheddar jalapeño wrap
*spice levels of hotter and above contain pork product*
More about Hancock Fried Chicken

