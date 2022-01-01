Chili in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chili

Royals image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Royals Homestyle Red Chili
beef & pork chili. cheddar. diced onion. scallions. sour cream. served with saltines.
More about Royals
Chili image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bliss & Vinegar

888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$4.49
Sweet potato and black bean chili with just the right amount of spice. Available daily.
(V, GF)
Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
Our sweet potato and black bean chili over seasoned roasted 'fries', topped with aged cheddar cheese.
More about Bliss & Vinegar
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Blue Dog Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chicken Chili$8.00
Made from scratch. Available in 12 & 16 ounces
More about Blue Dog Tavern
Little Bangkok image

 

Little Bangkok

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI OIL
CHILI OIL
DRY CHILI
More about Little Bangkok
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili*
Housemade thick & meaty, loaded with ground beef, beans & onions.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
White Chicken Chili CUP$4.00
Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion
White Chicken Chili BOWL$7.00
Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion
More about City Built Brewing Company
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl$6.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Waffle fries topped with super sharp cheddar sauce and Slows beef chili.
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chicken Chili
Brisket Chili
Our smoked brisket chili is great. Buy it
More about Two Scotts Barbecue
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Dad's Chili$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili
RED CHILI ~ BEEF ~ BLOODY MARY MIX ~ RED BEANS ~ CHEDDAR JACK ~ SOUR CREAM
More about Logan's Alley
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries
More about Original Wing Kingz

