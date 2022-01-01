Chili in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chili
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Royals Homestyle Red Chili
beef & pork chili. cheddar. diced onion. scallions. sour cream. served with saltines.
SOUPS • SALADS
Bliss & Vinegar
888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Chili
|$4.49
Sweet potato and black bean chili with just the right amount of spice. Available daily.
(V, GF)
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
Our sweet potato and black bean chili over seasoned roasted 'fries', topped with aged cheddar cheese.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|White Chicken Chili
|$8.00
Made from scratch. Available in 12 & 16 ounces
Little Bangkok
850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids
|CHILI OIL
|CHILI OIL
|DRY CHILI
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Chili*
Housemade thick & meaty, loaded with ground beef, beans & onions.
FRENCH FRIES
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|White Chicken Chili CUP
|$4.00
Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion
|White Chicken Chili BOWL
|$7.00
Smoked Chicken • Pinto Beans • Red Pepper • Serrano • Corn • Onion
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl
|$6.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Waffle fries topped with super sharp cheddar sauce and Slows beef chili.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|White Chicken Chili
|Brisket Chili
Our smoked brisket chili is great. Buy it
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Dad's Chili
|$6.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Logan's Alley
916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Chili
RED CHILI ~ BEEF ~ BLOODY MARY MIX ~ RED BEANS ~ CHEDDAR JACK ~ SOUR CREAM