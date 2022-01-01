Chocolate chip cookies in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie
|$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (Monthly Feature)
|$2.59
Double the chocolate. Just what the doctor ordered!
More about Bliss & Vinegar
SOUPS • SALADS
Bliss & Vinegar
888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
|$1.39
You'll never know it's GF
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Terra Bagel GR Downtown
40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
More about Hall Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie
|$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (Monthly Feature)
|$2.59
Double the chocolate. Just what the doctor ordered!