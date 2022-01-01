Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (Monthly Feature)$2.59
Double the chocolate. Just what the doctor ordered!
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
SOUPS • SALADS

Bliss & Vinegar

888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)$1.39
You'll never know it's GF
More about Bliss & Vinegar
Terra Bagel

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Terra Bagel
Terra Bagel GR Downtown

40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookie$3.49
Moist, wholegrain and naturally sweetened cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.59
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate chips, real butter and fresh-cracked eggs make these chocolate chip cookies the best in the city
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (Monthly Feature)$2.59
Double the chocolate. Just what the doctor ordered!
More about Hall Street Bakery

