Coleslaw in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve coleslaw
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Atlantic Fish Market
900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Heritage Coleslaw
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|House-Made Coleslaw
|$3.95
House-made coleslaw
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
Hand chopped in house, this classic will delight
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hancock Fried Chicken
1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Coleslaw
|$4.00
southern style creamy chopped cabbage. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Coleslaw