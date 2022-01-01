Cornbread in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cornbread
Gaia House Cafe
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids
|Cornbread French Toast
|$11.00
With whipped butter and Michigan maple syrup
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Add Cornbread
|$2.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|2 Cornbread
2 pieces of cornbread served with red pepper jelly and honey butter.
|Cornbread Basket
|$8.00
4 pieces of cornbread. Served with red pepper jelly and honey butter.
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Cornbread
|$4.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|Brown Butter Cornbread
|$2.50
Sweet corn bread, baked daily, enhanced with brown butter.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Detroit Wing Company
2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|1 pc Cornbread Muffin
|$1.99
|Cornbread Sugar Cookie
|$3.99
|3 pc Cornbread Muffin
|$5.99