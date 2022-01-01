Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cornbread

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cornbread French Toast$11.00
With whipped butter and Michigan maple syrup
More about Gaia House Cafe
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Add Cornbread$2.00
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Cornbread
2 pieces of cornbread served with red pepper jelly and honey butter.
Cornbread Basket$8.00
4 pieces of cornbread. Served with red pepper jelly and honey butter.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornbread$4.00
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Butter Cornbread$2.50
Sweet corn bread, baked daily, enhanced with brown butter.
More about Two Scotts Barbecue
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
1 pc Cornbread Muffin$1.99
Cornbread Sugar Cookie$3.99
3 pc Cornbread Muffin$5.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
The Candied Yam image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Candied Yam

2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (1248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Cornbread$1.00
More about The Candied Yam

