Crab cakes in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve crab cakes

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carolina Crab Cake$17.00
Blue lump crab cake atop a bed of Geechie Boy farro salad and served with remoulade.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Patty$18.00
Crab Cake Patty • Pineapple Cucumber Salsa • Roasted Serrano Tartar Sauce • Shredded Lettuce • House-made Brioche Bun • Served with House-made Salt & Pepper Chips • No Mods • $18
More about City Built Brewing Company

