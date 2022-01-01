Crab cakes in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Carolina Crab Cake
|$17.00
Blue lump crab cake atop a bed of Geechie Boy farro salad and served with remoulade.
More about City Built Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Crab Cake Patty
|$18.00
Crab Cake Patty • Pineapple Cucumber Salsa • Roasted Serrano Tartar Sauce • Shredded Lettuce • House-made Brioche Bun • Served with House-made Salt & Pepper Chips • No Mods • $18