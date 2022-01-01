Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve croissants

Ham & Cheese Croissant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.79
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant with ham and gruyere cheese
Croissant$3.29
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant in traditional crescent shape
Bacon, Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant$9.79
Ham and cheese croissant, baked eggs, bacon, Swiss cheese
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Item pic

 

Madcap Coffee

1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.50
Field & Fire's original butter croissant filled with Michigan raised, all natural ham and a blend of cheddar and parmesan reggiano cheese
Spinach & Feta Croissant$4.00
Field & Fire's butter croissant filled with fresh spinach and feta, topped with parmesan reggiano
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee image

 

Madcap Coffee

98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.50
Seasonal Fruit Croissant$4.50
Croissant$3.75
More about Madcap Coffee
Ham & Cheese Croissant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.79
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant with ham and gruyere cheese
Croissant$3.29
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant in traditional crescent shape
Bacon, Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant$9.79
Ham and cheese croissant, baked eggs, bacon, Swiss cheese
More about Hall Street Bakery
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$11.00
Chocolate croissant$5.00
Chocolate croissant$4.95
More about Kaffeine

