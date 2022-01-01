Croissants in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve croissants
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.79
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant with ham and gruyere cheese
|Croissant
|$3.29
Hand-crafted all-butter croissant in traditional crescent shape
|Bacon, Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant
|$9.79
Ham and cheese croissant, baked eggs, bacon, Swiss cheese
Madcap Coffee
1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.50
Field & Fire's original butter croissant filled with Michigan raised, all natural ham and a blend of cheddar and parmesan reggiano cheese
|Spinach & Feta Croissant
|$4.00
Field & Fire's butter croissant filled with fresh spinach and feta, topped with parmesan reggiano
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
