Cuban sandwiches in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Cuban Sandwiches
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
Avg 4.6
(910 reviews)
Cuban Sandwich
$16.00
mojo pulled pork, tasso ham, Farm Hand mustard, gruyere, pickles, ciabatta, pomme frites
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
No reviews yet
Cuban Sandwich
$9.75
