Cuban sandwiches in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Brewery Vivant image

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
mojo pulled pork, tasso ham, Farm Hand mustard, gruyere, pickles, ciabatta, pomme frites
More about Brewery Vivant
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$9.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill

