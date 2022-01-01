Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cupcakes

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Cupcake$4.00
More about Gaia House Cafe
Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Easter Cupcake - Carrot$3.69
If you care at all for carrot cake you will love this little beauty!
Cupcake - Single$4.05
Easter Cupcake - Chick$3.69
An adorable chick adorns the best vanilla cupcake. It may be just too cute to eat!
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Easter Cupcake - Carrot$3.69
If you care at all for carrot cake you will love this little beauty!
Cupcake - Single$4.05
Easter Cupcake - Chick$3.69
An adorable chick adorns the best vanilla cupcake. It may be just too cute to eat!
More about Hall Street Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Chili

Hummus

Strawberry Cheesecake

Rice Bowls

Barbacoas

Chicken Marsala

Reuben

Nigiri

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston