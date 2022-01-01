Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve curry

Aroy Thai Restaurant image

 

Aroy Thai Restaurant

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FR4. Curry Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs in yellow curry sauce.
1. Peanut Curry$12.00
String beans, green peppers & carrots in creamy peanut curry sauce.
9. Veggie Curry$12.00
Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, baby corn & carrots in red curry.
More about Aroy Thai Restaurant
Singapore Curry image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Singapore Curry$14.00
Hearty coconut milk curry with tofu, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with pickled onions and cilantro and served with jasmine rice.
More about ROAM by San Chez
Little Bangkok image

 

Little Bangkok

850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
E15. BASIL PAD CURRY (D)
BROCCOLI | MUSHROOM | STRING BEAN | PEA POD | CARROT | BAMBOO | WATER CHESTNUT | BABY CORN | BASIL | EGGPLANT | COCONUT RED CURRY | SIDE WHITE RICE
E14. PINEAPPLE CURRY (D)
BELL PEPPERS | SPANISH ONION | PINEAPPLE CHUNK | COCONUT RED CURRY | SIDE WHITE RICE
SP12. PEANUT CURRY NOODLE
WIDE RICE NOODLE | BELL PEPPERS | SPANISH ONION | PEANUT CURRY SAUCE
More about Little Bangkok
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Mayo$0.50
Bright, fresh, full flavored, with a slight heat.
*TO-GO* Curry Fried Rice Balls$13.00
3 per order. jasmine rice, lemon grass, lime, freezer peas, green onion, sesame ginger slaw, cilantro, and sweet chili sauce
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
85af0a0b-5cf7-468b-9b44-529ba1874c74 image

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Curried Vegetable Bowl$20.00
cauliflower, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, chickpeas, sushi rice, green coconut curry, cashew
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Item pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Tofu Wrap$13.00
Asian style crispy tofu, edamame, cucumbers, sesame cabbage, red peppers, onions, sliced almonds & sesame dressing in a grilled flour tortilla.
Served with chips and a pickle spear
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers

