Curry in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve curry
Aroy Thai Restaurant
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker
|FR4. Curry Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs in yellow curry sauce.
|1. Peanut Curry
|$12.00
String beans, green peppers & carrots in creamy peanut curry sauce.
|9. Veggie Curry
|$12.00
Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, baby corn & carrots in red curry.
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Singapore Curry
|$14.00
Hearty coconut milk curry with tofu, onions, peppers, and potatoes. Topped with pickled onions and cilantro and served with jasmine rice.
Little Bangkok
850 Forest Hill Ave SE Suite A, Grand Rapids
|E15. BASIL PAD CURRY (D)
BROCCOLI | MUSHROOM | STRING BEAN | PEA POD | CARROT | BAMBOO | WATER CHESTNUT | BABY CORN | BASIL | EGGPLANT | COCONUT RED CURRY | SIDE WHITE RICE
|E14. PINEAPPLE CURRY (D)
BELL PEPPERS | SPANISH ONION | PINEAPPLE CHUNK | COCONUT RED CURRY | SIDE WHITE RICE
|SP12. PEANUT CURRY NOODLE
WIDE RICE NOODLE | BELL PEPPERS | SPANISH ONION | PEANUT CURRY SAUCE
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood
|Curry Mayo
|$0.50
Bright, fresh, full flavored, with a slight heat.
|*TO-GO* Curry Fried Rice Balls
|$13.00
3 per order. jasmine rice, lemon grass, lime, freezer peas, green onion, sesame ginger slaw, cilantro, and sweet chili sauce
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Vegan Curried Vegetable Bowl
|$20.00
cauliflower, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, chickpeas, sushi rice, green coconut curry, cashew
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Curry Tofu Wrap
|$13.00
Asian style crispy tofu, edamame, cucumbers, sesame cabbage, red peppers, onions, sliced almonds & sesame dressing in a grilled flour tortilla.
Served with chips and a pickle spear
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.