Dumplings in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve dumplings
More about River North Public House
River North Public House
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$18.00
roasted airline chicken breast, celery root parisian-style gnocchi, roasted carrots, peas, herb roasted chicken velouté
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Mitten Chicken & Dumplings
|$17.00
Free range chicken, celery, carrots, onion, sweet peas, chicken gravy, & house made biscuit dumplings.