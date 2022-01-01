Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve dumplings

River North Public House image

 

River North Public House

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Dumplings$18.00
roasted airline chicken breast, celery root parisian-style gnocchi, roasted carrots, peas, herb roasted chicken velouté
More about River North Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mitten Chicken & Dumplings$17.00
Free range chicken, celery, carrots, onion, sweet peas, chicken gravy, & house made biscuit dumplings.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Dumpling
Chicken Dumpling
Beef bulgogi Dumpling$6.00
More about Kaffeine

