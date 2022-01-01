Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fish and chips

Banner pic

 

Beacon - Grand Rapids

38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Uncle Joe's Fish and Chips$16.00
Cornmeal fried walleye bites, fries, and served with tartar sauce.
More about Beacon - Grand Rapids
River North Public House image

 

River North Public House

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish n Chips$19.00
Lightly fried Walleye,, crispy fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, dill and caper remoulade
More about River North Public House
Fish In Chips image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Fish In Chips$16.00
Flashed fried potato chip crusted cod served with rustic cut fries and house made tartar sauce. Upgrade to poutine fries for added fun!
More about ROAM by San Chez
Royals image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$13.00
Breaded and fried perch with house made tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and a pickle spear.
More about Royals
fe382c48-6c04-4d92-9acc-2e92b3b7a156 image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID Fish Chips$8.99
Fish N' Chips$17.99
whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
The Commons image

 

The Commons

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
3 house-battered haddock fillets, french fries, tarter sauce, ketchup, coleslaw.
More about The Commons
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish N Chips*$15.00
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$12.95
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.95
House Battered Cod, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N' Chips$11.00
BEER BATTERED FISH ~ FRIES ~ LEMON ~ TARTAR
More about Logan's Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Drunken Noodles

Chicken Marsala

Hot Chocolate

Flautas

Fondue

Mushroom Burgers

Fritters

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston