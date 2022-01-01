Fish and chips in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fish and chips
Beacon - Grand Rapids
38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
|Uncle Joe's Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Cornmeal fried walleye bites, fries, and served with tartar sauce.
River North Public House
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
Lightly fried Walleye,, crispy fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, dill and caper remoulade
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Fish In Chips
|$16.00
Flashed fried potato chip crusted cod served with rustic cut fries and house made tartar sauce. Upgrade to poutine fries for added fun!
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Fish & Chips
|$13.00
Breaded and fried perch with house made tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. Served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|KID Fish Chips
|$8.99
|Fish N' Chips
|$17.99
whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
The Commons
547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
3 house-battered haddock fillets, french fries, tarter sauce, ketchup, coleslaw.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Fish N Chips*
|$15.00
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Fish & Chips
|$12.95
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Fish & Chips
|$15.95
House Battered Cod, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce.