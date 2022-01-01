French fries in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve french fries
More about River North Public House
River North Public House
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Flight of French Fries
|$10.00
Handcut Confit Fries, House Salt, Select Up to Three Sauces
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|French Fries
|$2.99
|Loaded French Fries
|$6.99
A side portion of French Fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and green onion. Served with a side of ranch for your dipping pleasure!
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Side of French Fries
|$3.00
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|French Fries
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Side/ French Fries
|$1.99
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|French Fry Basket
|$4.00
Served with ketchup