French fries in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve french fries

River North Public House image

 

River North Public House

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flight of French Fries$10.00
Handcut Confit Fries, House Salt, Select Up to Three Sauces
More about River North Public House
Big Fish Wings & Things image

 

Big Fish Wings & Things

817 FRANKLIN SE, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries
More about Big Fish Wings & Things
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
Loaded French Fries$6.99
A side portion of French Fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and green onion. Served with a side of ranch for your dipping pleasure!
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of French Fries$3.00
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side/ French Fries$1.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side French Fries$3.00
More about Blue Water
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fry Basket$4.00
Served with ketchup
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Reg French Fries$2.99
Lg French Fries$4.59
More about Detroit Wing Company

