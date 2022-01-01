Fried chicken sandwiches in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Curry coconut coleslaw, fried chicken wasabi mayo and pickles served on a hoagie roll. Sub tofu chicken to make vegan.
More about Social House
Social House
25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
PIZZA
Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and tropical habanero on a pretzel bun