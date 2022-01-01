Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Avg 3 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Curry coconut coleslaw, fried chicken wasabi mayo and pickles served on a hoagie roll. Sub tofu chicken to make vegan.
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
Social House image

 

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
More about Social House
Atwater Brewery in GR image

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and tropical habanero on a pretzel bun
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
Chicken Sandwich image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
country fried chicken tenders. mayo. iceberg lettuce. american cheese. bread & butter pickles. golden bun.
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*
More about Hancock Fried Chicken

