Fried pickles in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fried pickles
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Breaded and fried golden brown!
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.50
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Logan's Alley
916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.25
BEER BATTER ~ PICKLE SPEARS ~ RANCH