Fried pickles in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fried pickles

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.99
Breaded and fried golden brown!
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$9.50
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickle Spears$7.25
BEER BATTER ~ PICKLE SPEARS ~ RANCH
More about Logan's Alley
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles
More about Original Wing Kingz

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
