Fried rice in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fried rice

Aroy Thai Restaurant image

 

Aroy Thai Restaurant

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FR3. Basil Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, basil, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs.
FR4. Curry Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs in yellow curry sauce.
FR2. Aroy Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, pineapple & eggs in Thai sweet and tangy sauce.
More about Aroy Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$8.00
corn, peas, carrot, scallion
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
sunny egg, shiitake mushroom, purple cauliflower, roasted red pepper, scallion, miso butter, sesame
Fried Rice$8.00
corn, peas, carrot, scallion
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)
Takeout
*TO-GO* Curry Fried Rice Balls$13.00
3 per order. jasmine rice, lemon grass, lime, freezer peas, green onion, sesame ginger slaw, cilantro, and sweet chili sauce
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
Maru Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$8.00
corn, peas, carrot
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice
More about Kaffeine

