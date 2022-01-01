Fried rice in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve fried rice
Aroy Thai Restaurant
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker
|FR3. Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, basil, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs.
|FR4. Curry Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs in yellow curry sauce.
|FR2. Aroy Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, pineapple & eggs in Thai sweet and tangy sauce.
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Fried Rice
|$8.00
corn, peas, carrot, scallion
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
sunny egg, shiitake mushroom, purple cauliflower, roasted red pepper, scallion, miso butter, sesame
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood
|*TO-GO* Curry Fried Rice Balls
|$13.00
3 per order. jasmine rice, lemon grass, lime, freezer peas, green onion, sesame ginger slaw, cilantro, and sweet chili sauce
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Fried Rice
|$8.00
corn, peas, carrot