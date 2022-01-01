Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve garden salad

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$11.05
Premium lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, red onion, carrots, cucumber and choice of dressing
Garden Salad - Small$6.15
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.59
More about Boardwalk Subs
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.59
Cup of Soup and Garden Salad$9.59
More about Boardwalk Subs
Mudpenny - Catering image

 

Mudpenny - Catering

570 Grandville Ave SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad Box$13.00
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, balsamic
Group Garden Salad$35.00
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, balsamic
More about Mudpenny - Catering
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad - Small$6.15
Garden Salad$11.05
Premium lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, red onion, carrots, cucumber and choice of dressing
More about Hall Street Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.29
More about Original Wing Kingz

