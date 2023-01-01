Goat cheese salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad*
|$14.99
For a Limited Time Only!
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, topped with creamy goat cheese, blueberries, sliced red onion and pecans. Served with a side of our house made Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS
Linear Restaurant - - Ghost Kitchen To Go
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids
|Pear And Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.00
bibb lettuce, mixed greens, pear, asparagus ribbon, goat cheese pesto, roasted blue barley tuile, fermented strawberry vinaigrette