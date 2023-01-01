Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Goat Cheese Salad*$14.99
For a Limited Time Only!
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, topped with creamy goat cheese, blueberries, sliced red onion and pecans. Served with a side of our house made Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant - - Ghost Kitchen To Go

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Pear And Goat Cheese Salad$16.00
bibb lettuce, mixed greens, pear, asparagus ribbon, goat cheese pesto, roasted blue barley tuile, fermented strawberry vinaigrette
More about Linear Restaurant - - Ghost Kitchen To Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Cappuccino

Stromboli

Octopus

French Baguettes

Bulgogi

Turkey Reuben

Fettuccine Alfredo

Mochi Ice Cream

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (448 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston