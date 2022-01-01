Grilled chicken in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Palio Grand Rapids
545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.95
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
|Add Grilled and Chilled Chicken
|$5.00
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Salad*
|$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
|Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*
|$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.75
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$14.00
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with heirloom tomato, cheese, cucumbers and chicken breast, served with grilled pita bread
|Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, cheese, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled Pita Bread
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread