Grilled chicken in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Palio Grand Rapids image

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$5.95
More about Palio Grand Rapids
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
chicken . romaine . parmesan . cucumber . pickled red onion . root vegetable crisp . caesar dressing . honey wheat wrap
Add Grilled and Chilled Chicken$5.00
More about The Winchester
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad*$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$7.00
Grilled Chicken Burger$14.00
More about Blue Water
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with heirloom tomato, cheese, cucumbers and chicken breast, served with grilled pita bread
Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Salad$14.00
Fresh​ bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, cheese, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled Pita Bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers

