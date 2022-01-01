Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad*$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with heirloom tomato, cheese, cucumbers and chicken breast, served with grilled pita bread
Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Salad$14.00
Fresh​ bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, cheese, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled Pita Bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers

