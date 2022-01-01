Grilled chicken salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Salad*
|$13.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.75
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.75
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with heirloom tomato, cheese, cucumbers and chicken breast, served with grilled pita bread
|Grilled Chicken B.L.T. Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, cheese, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled Pita Bread
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Fresh bed of romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese, cucumbers, croutons & marinated chicken breast. Served with grilled pita bread