Grilled chicken sandwiches in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, bacon & honeymustard. Served on a grilled french hoagie.
All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.