Grilled chicken wraps in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
chicken . kale . parmesan . pickled red onion . crispy garlic bread crumb . classic caesar dressing . honey wheat tortilla
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast, avocado, onions, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served in a grilled cheesy jalapeno wrap with Mango Habanero sauce!