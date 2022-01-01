Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
chicken . kale . parmesan . pickled red onion . crispy garlic bread crumb . classic caesar dressing . honey wheat tortilla
More about The Winchester
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Habanero Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast, avocado, onions, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served in a grilled cheesy jalapeno wrap with Mango Habanero sauce!
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

