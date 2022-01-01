Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve honey chicken

Hot Honey Chicken image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken$14.95
Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, LTO upon request.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Fried Chicken$18.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Pastrami Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Salmon Salad

Drunken Noodles

Strawberry Shortcake

Egg Rolls

Bisque

Mussels

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston