Honey chicken in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Honey Chicken
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve honey chicken
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
No reviews yet
Hot Honey Chicken
$14.95
Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, LTO upon request.
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
No reviews yet
Hot Honey Fried Chicken
$18.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
