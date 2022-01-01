Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate Medium$3.79
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream
Hot Chocolate Small$3.35
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Item pic

 

Terra Bagel

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.25
Made with our house made dark chocolate syrup and topped with mini marshmallows.
More about Terra Bagel
Item pic

 

Madcap Coffee

1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.75
Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk
More about Madcap Coffee
Item pic

 

Terra Bagel GR Downtown

40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.25
Made with our house made dark chocolate syrup and topped with mini marshmallows.
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Item pic

 

Madcap Coffee

98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.75
Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk
More about Madcap Coffee
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate Medium$3.79
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream
Hot Chocolate Small$3.35
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream
More about Hall Street Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.25
Irish Cream Hot Chocolate$3.25
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Bagel Kitchen

