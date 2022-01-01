Hot chocolate in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Hot Chocolate Medium
|$3.79
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream
|Hot Chocolate Small
|$3.35
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream
More about Terra Bagel
Terra Bagel
1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Made with our house made dark chocolate syrup and topped with mini marshmallows.
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.75
Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk
More about Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Terra Bagel GR Downtown
40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Made with our house made dark chocolate syrup and topped with mini marshmallows.
More about Madcap Coffee
Madcap Coffee
98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.75
Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk
More about Hall Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Hot Chocolate Medium
|$3.79
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream
|Hot Chocolate Small
|$3.35
Steamed milk, Monin dark chocolate, and whipped cream