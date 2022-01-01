Hummus in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve hummus
More about Zivio
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL
Zivio
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Side Hummus
|$4.00
|Hummus Platter
|$9.00
House made lemon garlic hummus. Served with vegetable crudite and mixed breads.
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Veggie Hummus Whole
|$10.79
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
|Veggie Hummus Combo
|$13.55
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers. Choice of soup or salad.
|Veggie Hummus Half
|$8.59
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
More about ROAM by San Chez
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Hummus
|$11.00
Roasted garlic hummus. Served with toasted pita and assorted veggies.
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Roasted Carrot Hummus | V
|$13.00
Roasted Carrot Hummus, Marinated Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Dill Oil, w/ Nantucket Pita | 13
More about Blue Water
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Roasted Garlic Hummus (V)
|$10.00
housemade hummus, sun-dried tomato pesto, feta, house-seasoned pita chips, fresh vegetables
More about Hall Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Veggie Hummus Whole
|$10.79
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
|Veggie Hummus Combo
|$13.55
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers. Choice of soup or salad.
|Veggie Hummus Half
|$8.59
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers