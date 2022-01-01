Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve hummus

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$4.00
More about Gaia House Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

Zivio

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Hummus$4.00
Hummus Platter$9.00
House made lemon garlic hummus. Served with vegetable crudite and mixed breads.
More about Zivio
Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Hummus Whole$10.79
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
Veggie Hummus Combo$13.55
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers. Choice of soup or salad.
Veggie Hummus Half$8.59
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$11.00
Roasted garlic hummus. Served with toasted pita and assorted veggies.
More about ROAM by San Chez
Friesian Gastro Pub image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Carrot Hummus | V$13.00
Roasted Carrot Hummus, Marinated Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Dill Oil, w/ Nantucket Pita | 13
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Garlic Hummus (V)$10.00
housemade hummus, sun-dried tomato pesto, feta, house-seasoned pita chips, fresh vegetables
More about Blue Water
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Hummus Whole$10.79
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
Veggie Hummus Combo$13.55
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers. Choice of soup or salad.
Veggie Hummus Half$8.59
Roasted red pepper hummus, romaine, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
More about Hall Street Bakery

