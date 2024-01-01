Kebabs in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Zivio - 724 Wealthy St SE
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL
Zivio - 724 Wealthy St SE
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Shrimp Kebab
|$19.00
Zhoug marinated shrimp kebab. Lemon Herb rice. Za'atar spiced vegetable medley. In-house pita. Side of Zhoug sauce. Charred Lemon.
|Mediterranean Chicken Shish Kebab
|$19.00
Flavor packed chicken skewer, drizzled with our tzatziki and our in-house chili sauce. In-house pita. served with a side Lemon herb rice and herb vegetable medley.
More about The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Kebabs
|$18.99
Two skewers of marinated and smoked chicken, red onions, red & green peppers, tomatoes, and pineapples with a tropical rum glaze over cilantro lime rice. No modifications.