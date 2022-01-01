Mac and cheese in Grand Rapids
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
River North Public House
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Creston Mac n Cheese
|$15.00
Irish White Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumble Topping
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Kids Mac N' Cheese
|$5.00
Noodles tossed in a house made cheese sauce.
Served with pomme frites.
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Beer Cheese Mac
|$18.00
Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Brewer's Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in beer cheese & topped with garlic butter panko crumbles
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Mac'N'Cheese
Smoked Gouda and white cheddar blend.
|Crab Mac'N'Cheese
|$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Smoked Gouda and white cheddar Mac and Cheese. Comes with choice of 1 side.
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Cast Iron Mac & Cheese | V
|$8.00
Cavatappi Noodles, Sundried Tomatoes, & Grilled Leeks in House-made Vegan Cheese Sauce topped w/ Breadcrumbs & Scallions
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$4.49
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Loaded Brisket Mac-N-Cheese
|$12.50
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with hickory smoked beef brisket.
|Loaded Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese
|$12.00
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with our famous pulled pork.
|Loaded Pulled Chicken Mac-N-Cheese
|$12.00
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with apple bbq pulled chicken.
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Noto's Old World Italian Dining
6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
Made with house made pimento cheese.
Hancock Fried Chicken
1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
housemade mac and cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
Detroit Wing Company
2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|DWC Mac N Cheese
The Candied Yam
2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids
|Mac N Cheese
Linear Restaurant
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Radiator noodles, sharp cheddar, grand cru gruyere, applewood smoked cheddar
Logan's Alley
916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|"Hot Things Are Hot" Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
CAVATAPPI ~ BEER CHEESE SAUCE ~ BACON ~BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS ~ BREAD CRUMBS ~ GREEN ONION~all profits from this item will be donated to cancer research