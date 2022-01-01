Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
River North Public House image

 

River North Public House

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creston Mac n Cheese$15.00
Irish White Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumble Topping
More about River North Public House
Brewery Vivant image

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac N' Cheese$5.00
Noodles tossed in a house made cheese sauce.
Served with pomme frites.
More about Brewery Vivant
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Cheese Mac$18.00
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Atwater Brewery in GR image

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Brewer's Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in beer cheese & topped with garlic butter panko crumbles
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
af99c26e-750f-4b10-898a-fab5d27a64f3 image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac'N'Cheese
Smoked Gouda and white cheddar blend.
Crab Mac'N'Cheese$20.00
Blue Lump Crab, avocado, & bacon, folded into creamy white cheddar and smoked gouda and topped with creole crisps.
Kid Mac & Cheese$10.00
Smoked Gouda and white cheddar Mac and Cheese. Comes with choice of 1 side.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese | V image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese | V$8.00
Cavatappi Noodles, Sundried Tomatoes, & Grilled Leeks in House-made Vegan Cheese Sauce topped w/ Breadcrumbs & Scallions
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese$4.49
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Mac N' Cheese image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Brisket Mac-N-Cheese$12.50
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with hickory smoked beef brisket.
Loaded Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese$12.00
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with our famous pulled pork.
Loaded Pulled Chicken Mac-N-Cheese$12.00
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with apple bbq pulled chicken.
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac and Cheese$6.00
More about Blue Water
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pimento Mac & Cheese
Made with house made pimento cheese.
More about Two Scotts Barbecue
Mac & Cheese image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.00
housemade mac and cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
More about Hancock Fried Chicken
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Detroit Wing Company

2004 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
Takeout
DWC Mac N Cheese
More about Detroit Wing Company
The Candied Yam image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Candied Yam

2305 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (1248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese
More about The Candied Yam
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Radiator noodles, sharp cheddar, grand cru gruyere, applewood smoked cheddar
More about Linear Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
"Hot Things Are Hot" Mac & Cheese$13.00
CAVATAPPI ~ BEER CHEESE SAUCE ~ BACON ~BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS ~ BREAD CRUMBS ~ GREEN ONION~all profits from this item will be donated to cancer research
More about Logan's Alley
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac'n'Cheese Wedges
More about Original Wing Kingz

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Italian Salad

Pesto Pizza

Chicken Teriyaki

Cupcakes

Chopped Salad

Clam Chowder

Turkey Bacon

Burritos

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston