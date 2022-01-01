Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Bestside Bar and Grill image

 

Bestside Bar and Grill

1645 Leonard St, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
More about Bestside Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.99
Sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$8.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.50
Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern

