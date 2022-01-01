Naan in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve naan
More about Zivio
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL
Zivio
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Naan Taco Trio
|$14.00
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, sumac citrus picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese.
(No Modifiers)
More about Blue Dog Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Naan Bread
|$2.00
More about The Winchester
FRENCH FRIES
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Side Of Naan
|$2.00
|Naan Club
|$13.00
roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . naan