Naan in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve naan

Naan Taco Trio image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

Zivio

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Naan Taco Trio$14.00
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, sumac citrus picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese.
(No Modifiers)
More about Zivio
Blue Dog Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Naan Bread$2.00
More about Blue Dog Tavern
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Of Naan$2.00
Naan Club$13.00
roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . naan
More about The Winchester
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Rainbow Naan$11.00
More about Kaffeine

