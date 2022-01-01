Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve noodle soup

Aroy Thai

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker

S3. Noodle Soup$8.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, onions, lime juice, beef flavor paste, black pepper, hoisin sauce & sriracha.
Real Thai Cuisine - 3912 Plainfield Ave. NE

3912 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Tom Yum Noodle Soup$15.95
Rice Noodles With Shrimp And Ground Chicken In A Hot & Sour Broth Topped With Ground Peanut, Bean Sprouts, Crispy Wonton, Cilantro And Scallions
