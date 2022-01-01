Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve octopus

Maru Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Nigiri$8.00
tako
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Charred Octopus$14.00
pear, black bean purée, arugula, fennel, radish
More about Linear Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Honey Chicken

Chef Salad

Bean Burritos

Egg Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Dumplings

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Paratha

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston