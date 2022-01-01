Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Octopus
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve octopus
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(1096 reviews)
Octopus Nigiri
$8.00
tako
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS
Linear Restaurant
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids
Avg 4.6
(988 reviews)
Charred Octopus
$14.00
pear, black bean purée, arugula, fennel, radish
More about Linear Restaurant
