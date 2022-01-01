Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pancakes

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
vegetarian | blueberry-lemon-poppyseed pancakes. maple whipped cream. blueberry maple syrup
More about Terra GR
Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single Pancake$4.00
Served with a Side of Maple Syrup.
More about Royals
Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID Pancakes$4.99
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.99
two eggs any style, choice of potatoes, maple syrup
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Protein Pancakes$12.00
Almond flour protein pancakes, side are of syrup or peanut butter
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pancakes$6.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

