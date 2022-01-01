Pancakes in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Terra GR
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.00
vegetarian | blueberry-lemon-poppyseed pancakes. maple whipped cream. blueberry maple syrup
More about Royals
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Single Pancake
|$4.00
Served with a Side of Maple Syrup.
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|KID Pancakes
|$4.99
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.99
two eggs any style, choice of potatoes, maple syrup
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids
|Protein Pancakes
|$12.00
Almond flour protein pancakes, side are of syrup or peanut butter