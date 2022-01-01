Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve paratha

Paratha Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Paratha Tacos$15.00
Two paratha bread tacos filled with your choice of protein with curtido slaw, queso fresco, El Salvadoran salsa roja, and cilantro. Pairs well with rice or fries.
More about ROAM by San Chez
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Paratha Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Seasoned Roasted Chicken thighs, Muenster and Poblano verde salsa folded inside soft Paratha flatbread and grilled. Served with fresh Cucumber Pico and Chipotle Aioli.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Wontons

Bleu Burgers

Breakfast Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Cupcakes

Burritos

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston