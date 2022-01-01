Paratha in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve paratha
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Paratha Tacos
|$15.00
Two paratha bread tacos filled with your choice of protein with curtido slaw, queso fresco, El Salvadoran salsa roja, and cilantro. Pairs well with rice or fries.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Paratha Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.50
Seasoned Roasted Chicken thighs, Muenster and Poblano verde salsa folded inside soft Paratha flatbread and grilled. Served with fresh Cucumber Pico and Chipotle Aioli.