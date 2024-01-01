Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pear salad

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Local Pear + Apple Salad$19.00
mixed lettuce. red onion.
honey goat cheese yogurt.
walnut granola. lemon ginger vinaigrette
More about Terra GR
The Old Goat - 2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast

2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Thinly sliced pears, crumbled goat cheese, candied cashews, pumpkin seeds, served on a bed of spinach and arugula tossed in an apple vinaigrette.
More about The Old Goat - 2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast

