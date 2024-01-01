Pear salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pear salad
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Local Pear + Apple Salad
|$19.00
mixed lettuce. red onion.
honey goat cheese yogurt.
walnut granola. lemon ginger vinaigrette
The Old Goat - 2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast
2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids
|Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.00
Thinly sliced pears, crumbled goat cheese, candied cashews, pumpkin seeds, served on a bed of spinach and arugula tossed in an apple vinaigrette.