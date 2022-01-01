Pesto pizza in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pesto pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$20.15
Roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, basil pesto and mozzarella blend
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
Quarantino's
1444 lake dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Gluten Free Yes, we have a Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$17.00
Pesto, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, diced Amish chicken, roasted garlic & bell pepper, cherry tomato
|Yes, we have a Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.50
Pesto, Mozzarella and Brick cheese, diced Amish chicken, roasted garlic & bell pepper, cherry tomato
|Yes, We Have a Chicken Pesto Pizza - LUNCH SPEC.
|$10.00