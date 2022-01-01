Pies in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pies
More about Schuil Coffee Company
Schuil Coffee Company
3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Key Lime Pie
The perfect combination of vibrant lime and crème.
Light roast, Brazilian Beans.
Flavor notes: lime, crème, vibrant
|1.25 oz Key Lime Pie
|$1.50
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Pecan Pie
|$7.00
More about Beacon - Grand Rapids
Beacon - Grand Rapids
38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
|Apple Pie
|$11.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
One Slice
More about ROAM by San Chez
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Forager's Pie
|$13.00
Two eggs poached in a rich cumin spiced stew of tomato, onion, and peppers, finished with feta and cilantro. Served with toasted pita.
More about Roll With It
Roll With It
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Pot Pie - Small (serves 2)
|$23.00
peas . carrot . redskin potato . turkey pepper gravy . flaky piecrust .
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
graham cracker crust, whipped cream, key lime caviar
More about Lucy's Cafe
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Lucy’s Pie
|$12.00
rotating flavor
|Sy's Pot Pie
|$14.00