Pies in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Schuil Coffee Company

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie
The perfect combination of vibrant lime and crème.
Light roast, Brazilian Beans.
Flavor notes: lime, crème, vibrant
1.25 oz Key Lime Pie$1.50
More about Schuil Coffee Company
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pecan Pie$7.00
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Beacon - Grand Rapids

38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$11.00
Key Lime Pie$11.00
One Slice
More about Beacon - Grand Rapids
ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Forager's Pie$13.00
Two eggs poached in a rich cumin spiced stew of tomato, onion, and peppers, finished with feta and cilantro. Served with toasted pita.
More about ROAM by San Chez
Turkey Pot Pie - Small (serves 2) image

 

Roll With It

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Pot Pie - Small (serves 2)$23.00
peas . carrot . redskin potato . turkey pepper gravy . flaky piecrust .
More about Roll With It
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$10.00
graham cracker crust, whipped cream, key lime caviar
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
More about Blue Water
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lucy’s Pie$12.00
rotating flavor
Sy's Pot Pie$14.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Quarantino's

1444 lake dr SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Apple Pie$12.00
More about Quarantino's
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quarantine Queen's Kool-Aid Pie$2.99
More about Original Wing Kingz

