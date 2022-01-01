Po boy in Grand Rapids
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Po'Boy
|$17.00
Beacon - Grand Rapids
38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
|Oyster Po'Boy
|$14.00
|Catch Of The Day Po Boy
|$10.00
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Chicken Po'Boy
|$15.00
Blackened or Fried, roasted corn chow chow, Duke's Mayo, iceberg lettuce, red onion & tomato on toasted French bread. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
|Fried Oyster Po'Boy
|$15.00
Fried oysters, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion & remoulade on toasted French bread. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
|Creole Shrimp Po'Boy
|$15.00
Creole fried wild caught gulf shrimp, lettuce, pickled green tomato, red onion & remoulade on toasted French bread. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.