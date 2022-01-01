Po boy in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Po'Boy$17.00
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Beacon - Grand Rapids

38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oyster Po'Boy$14.00
Catch Of The Day Po Boy$10.00
More about Beacon - Grand Rapids
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Po'Boy$15.00
Blackened or Fried, roasted corn chow chow, Duke's Mayo, iceberg lettuce, red onion & tomato on toasted French bread. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
Fried Oyster Po'Boy$15.00
Fried oysters, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion & remoulade on toasted French bread. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
Creole Shrimp Po'Boy$15.00
Creole fried wild caught gulf shrimp, lettuce, pickled green tomato, red onion & remoulade on toasted French bread. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$11.00
blackened shrimp, iceberg lettuce, hancock fancy sauce, charred onion & cucumber relish, bread & butter pickles, french bread
More about Hancock Fried Chicken

