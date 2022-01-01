Pork belly in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pork belly
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Pork Belly Benedict
|$16.00
smoked pork belly. braised greens. caramelized onion. maple + mustard glaze. poached eggs. hollandaise. pickled mustard seeds. pimiento johnny cakes
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Pork Belly Ramen
|$16.00
slow-cooked pork belly, roasted corn, bean sprout, scallion, toasted nori
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$14.00
crispy pork belly, peppers, green onions, egg, fried onions, bean sprouts, maple yum yum
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Pork Belly Sliders
|$13.00
House-smoked pork belly, pickled veggie slaw, Korean BBQ and Kewpie Mayo stacked on three soft slider buns.
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Pork Belly Bites | GF
|$8.00
1/2 lb of Hickory Coal Roasted House-cured Pork Belly Bites w/ Honey Glaze, Pickled Jalapeno & Scallion Garnish | 9
FRENCH FRIES
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Pork Belly & Cheddar Gritz
|$19.00
Smoked Pork Belly • Cheddar Grits • Apple & Onion Chutney • Pickled Mustard Seeds • Green Onion • GF • $19
|Black Bean "Pork Belly" Meal
|$11.00
Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Mango Chutney • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • GFO
|Pork Belly Meal
|$15.00
Crispy Pork Belly • Mango Chutney • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • GFO