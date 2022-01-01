Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pork belly

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Benedict$16.00
smoked pork belly. braised greens. caramelized onion. maple + mustard glaze. poached eggs. hollandaise. pickled mustard seeds. pimiento johnny cakes
More about Terra GR
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Ramen$16.00
slow-cooked pork belly, roasted corn, bean sprout, scallion, toasted nori
Pork Belly Fried Rice$14.00
crispy pork belly, peppers, green onions, egg, fried onions, bean sprouts, maple yum yum
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Sliders$13.00
House-smoked pork belly, pickled veggie slaw, Korean BBQ and Kewpie Mayo stacked on three soft slider buns.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Bites | GF$8.00
1/2 lb of Hickory Coal Roasted House-cured Pork Belly Bites w/ Honey Glaze, Pickled Jalapeno & Scallion Garnish | 9
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly & Cheddar Gritz$19.00
Smoked Pork Belly • Cheddar Grits • Apple & Onion Chutney • Pickled Mustard Seeds • Green Onion • GF • $19
Black Bean "Pork Belly" Meal$11.00
Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Mango Chutney • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • GFO
Pork Belly Meal$15.00
Crispy Pork Belly • Mango Chutney • Tortilla Strips • Cilantro • GFO
More about City Built Brewing Company
SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Pork Belly$25.00
endive, medjool dates, cumin carrot, bok choy, farro, kimchi chimichurri
More about Linear Restaurant

