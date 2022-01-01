Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich-Combo$13.00
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.50
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Nantucket Brioche bun.
Add slaw or G-Stuff for FREE!
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw
More about Two Scotts Barbecue
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
pulled chicken in carolina mop . coleslaw . bread & butter pickles . pretzel bun
More about Hancock Fried Chicken

