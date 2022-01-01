Pulled pork sandwiches in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Five-spiced shredded pork, kimchi, fried wonton, sweet spicy soy sauce, and kewpie mayo on a bun, served with fries. Upgrade to poutine fries for more fun!
More about ROAM by San Chez
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich-Combo$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder on a brioche bun topped with slaw
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, Nantucket brioche bun. Add slaw or g-stuff for free!
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder on a brioche bun topped with slaw
More about Two Scotts Barbecue

