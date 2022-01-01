Pulled pork sandwiches in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Five-spiced shredded pork, kimchi, fried wonton, sweet spicy soy sauce, and kewpie mayo on a bun, served with fries. Upgrade to poutine fries for more fun!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|Pulled Pork Sandwich-Combo
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder on a brioche bun topped with slaw
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, Nantucket brioche bun. Add slaw or g-stuff for free!
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder on a brioche bun topped with slaw